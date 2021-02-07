Police are investigating a gunfire incident in north end Halifax late Saturday night.

Just before midnight, Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the area of Albert and Acadia St. after reports of gunfire.

HRP says officers were able to confirm shots had been fired, but didn’t find anyone with injuries, and heard no reports of any.

Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a grey hoodie, and driving a white "sedan type vehicle."

As of early morning Sunday, officers, including the K-9 unit and forensics were on scene and asking people to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.