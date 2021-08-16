Halifax police investigate shots fired, one man sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Police in Halifax are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning in Dartmouth, N.S.

Around 3:30 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of shots fired on Farrell Street.

A short time later, police say a man attended hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Farrell Street is currently blocked to all traffic between Catherine Street and Windmill Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.