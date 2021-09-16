Halifax police investigate ‘suspicious circumstances’ of man allegedly making inappropriate comments to youth

Police in Halifax are investigating after a man allegedly approached a group of youths and made inappropriate comments to them on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, a man approached a group of youths who were walking in the area of the bus terminal on Mumford Road in Halifax.

“The man made inappropriate comments to one of the youths and attempted to hug the youth. The youths walked away and reported the incident to a trusted adult,” said the release from Halifax Regional Police.

Police describe the man as in his twenties with a thin build and black hair. He was wearing a yellow hooded sweater, brown pants, brown shoes and a black back pack.

Police are looking to speak with the man or anyone who may have information in relation to identity or this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.