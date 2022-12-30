Halifax police investigate suspicious death of man

A man has died under suspicious circumstances, according to Halifax Regional Police (HRP).

HRP was called just before 7 p.m. for a report of an injured person near a home in the 3100 block of Robie Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man and pronounced him dead at the scene, says HRP.

The Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and information will be released when it’s available.

HRP is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 902-490-5020.