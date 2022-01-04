Halifax police investigate suspicious fire

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire that happened in the city last week.

At about 3:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, police responded to a report of vehicles on fire in a parking lot on Glenforest Drive.

“Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency extinguished the fires. Three vehicles were damaged and there were no reported injuries,” read a release from Halifax Regional Police.

Anyone with information on the incident, or video of the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.