Halifax police investigate theft of valuable painting by Nova Scotia artist

Police are investigating the theft of a valuable painting from a parked vehicle in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say the painting went missing on Jan. 31, when a man was moving items from Prescott Street to Inglis Street.

The man noticed the painting was gone when he was unloading his vehicle on Inglis Street. However, police say they are unsure where the painting was stolen, as the man went back and forth to his vehicle while unloading items at both spots.

The artwork, titled “Starry Night” (Boy with Fox), was painted by Nova Scotian artist Joe Norris in the late 1970s. It is enamel on stretched canvas and measures 24” x 30.”

CTV News asked police how much the painting is worth, but HRP Const. John MacLeod said they aren’t releasing that information at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video from the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.