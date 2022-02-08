Halifax police investigate theft of valuable painting by Nova Scotia artist
Police are investigating the theft of a valuable painting from a parked vehicle in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police say the painting went missing on Jan. 31, when a man was moving items from Prescott Street to Inglis Street.
The man noticed the painting was gone when he was unloading his vehicle on Inglis Street. However, police say they are unsure where the painting was stolen, as the man went back and forth to his vehicle while unloading items at both spots.
The artwork, titled “Starry Night” (Boy with Fox), was painted by Nova Scotian artist Joe Norris in the late 1970s. It is enamel on stretched canvas and measures 24” x 30.”
CTV News asked police how much the painting is worth, but HRP Const. John MacLeod said they aren’t releasing that information at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video from the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
President and CEO of William Osler Health System out after less than two years in the jobThe president and CEO of William Osler Health System is out after less than two years on the job.
-
Manitoba climbers to represent province for first time at competitionTwo Manitoba athletes are slapping on the chalk as they prepare to reach new heights in competitive rock climbing and represent the province at the national level.
-
Threat against Ottawa police headquarters made to police in wrong OttawaA bomb threat directed at the Ottawa Police Service in the capital of Canada ended up first in the hands of police in Ottawa, Ohio.
-
Man charged after holding two men at knifepoint: N.S. RCMPA man is facing various charges, including assault and forcible confinement, after he allegedly held two men at knifepoint in their vehicle in Cape Breton.
-
Suspect arrested after man stabbed in the face, Vancouver police sayA suspect is in custody after he allegedly attacked three strangers — including stabbing a man in the face — in downtown Vancouver Monday night.
-
Nearly 16K patients in Waterloo Wellington waiting for procedures amid COVID-19 delaysNearly 16,000 people are waiting for surgeries and procedures in Waterloo Wellington after the pandemic forced hospitals to pause non-emergent services.
-
Black man beaten in attack Edmonton police suspect was 'motivated by hate'Edmonton police are looking for help to arrest a man they say yelled a racial slur before punching and kicking a Black man until he was unconscious.
-
Mother of truck driver who died from COVID-19 pleading for protests to stopAn Ontario woman who lost her son, who was a truck driver, to COVID-19 last fall is pleading with drivers across the country to stop their protests.
-
Vaccine mandate 'not an issue at all,' CEO of Canada's largest trucking company saysCanada's largest trucking company is virtually untouched by the vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border, says TFI International Inc. chairman and CEO Alain Bedard.