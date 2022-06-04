Halifax police investigating a report of a sexual assault against a youth
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a report of a sexual assault that happened in Halifax Thursday.
Police received a report of a sexual assault that happened around 11:15 a.m. near Peace and Friendship Park at 1170 Hollis Street.
According to police, a man approached a group of female youths, who were not known to him, and touched one of the youth in a sexual manner.
The man then left the area on foot, as did the youths, who reported the incident to a trusted adult.
The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 25 and 35, with a thin build and long brown hair in a ponytail.
He was wearing a black and white ball cap, a faded red shirt and cargo pants at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
