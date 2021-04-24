Halifax police investigating after alleged boat theft from Dartmouth business

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man allegedly stole a boat from a Dartmouth business.

Police say after 10 p.m. Friday night, a man cut through a chain-link fence, drove an SUV into the yard of Throttle Power Sports in Dartmouth, stealing a boat.

The business is located at 399 Cutler Ave. in Dartmouth.

The man allegedly put the boat on a trailer attached to the vehicle, and drove away.

Police describe the vehicle as an "older model" SUV, white in colour.

The suspect is described as a man 5’10 tall, 170 lbs., anywhere between 25 to 50 years old, and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.