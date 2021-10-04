Halifax police investigating after man allegedly exposed himself at N.S. beach
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Farnell
Halifax District RCMP is investigating after receiving reports of a person exposing themselves at a beach in Lawrencetown, N.S.
Around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, RCMP responded to the reports at Conrad Beach near Lawrencetown Road.
Police say the person is described as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, wearing an orange shirt, jeans and a ball cap.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
