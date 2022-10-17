Halifax police investigating after man assaulted with knife in Lacewood Drive area
Halifax Regional Police is currently on scene of an assault involving a knife in the Lacewood Drive area in Halifax.
Police responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at 2:15 p.m. Monday.
Once on scene, police say a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries was located. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, wearing a brown jacket and blue t-shirt.
In an updated news release at 4 p.m., police said schools in the area were placed in hold and secure for precautionary measures, but adds they have since been lifted.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released once available.
Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Technology the size of a sesame seed making breast cancer treatment less painfulNew Canadian technology makes it easier for surgeons to remove breast cancer tumours with minimal cosmetic defect and less pain for patients. The miniature device, which is about the size of a sesame seed, has been approved by Health Canada and is FDA-cleared for commercial use.
-
Idling immunizers and a frustrated public: B.C. health official apologizes for botched vaccine rolloutConfusion and frustration have been building for weeks over delayed or non-existent vaccine invitations and CTV News has now learned significant technical issues contributed heavily to B.C.'s botched vaccine rollout.
-
-
Unprecedented water restrictions on Sunshine Coast amid fears communities could run outUnprecedented water restrictions take effect on the Sunshine Coast just before midnight Tuesday as severe drought conditions worsen.
-
Sault hospital closes to visitors as COVID-19 surgesThe Sault Area Hospital is closed to regular visitors on in-patient and emergency units.
-
Day highlights the need to attract and retain early childhood educatorsOn the day that recognizes their commitment and hard work, there are also calls for improved wages and value on the impact of early childhood education.
-
Barrie legion members gather for centennial celebration for one of their ownIt was a night of festivities at the Barrie Legion as members gathered to mark a major milestone for a veteran who dedicated much of her life to giving back to her country.
-
New building, more aircraft among goals as Hangar Flight Museum looks to triple its sizeThe goal for the Hangar Flight Museum is to have a new building in the next five years to house more aircraft and artifacts, according to executive director Brian Desjardins.
-
Value Village find reunites Calgary artist with painting he sold six years agoIn early October, as he was finishing up a mural under the LRT bridge on 10th Street, Calgary artist Rich Theroux got a call from a friend...