Halifax police investigating after man robbed of cash, vehicle while leaving ATM in Bedford
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after a man was robbed of money and his vehicle in Bedford N.S. on Saturday.
Officers say they were called to a robbery in progress at the TD bank ATM at on Peakview Way around 3:30 p.m. According to police, a customer was at the ATM machine when he was approached by two men as he exited the bank.
Police say one suspect held a knife and demanded cash and the victim's vehicle keys.
According to police, the suspects fled the scene with the victims money and his vehicle, which is described as a grey, 2021 Honda Pilot SUV.
Police say the first suspect is described as a man, approximately 25 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a blue jacket with a white stripe across the chest, red pants and a black face mask. While the second suspect is described as a man, approximately 40 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a black jacket and grey pants and a white or grey "gaiter" style bandana.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
