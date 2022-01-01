Halifax police investigating after man robbed of cash, vehicle while leaving ATM in Bedford

Halifax Regional Police is investigating after a man was robbed of money and his vehicle in Bedford N.S. on Saturday.

Officers say they were called to a robbery in progress at the TD bank ATM at on Peakview Way around 3:30 p.m. According to police, a customer was at the ATM machine when he was approached by two men as he exited the bank.

Police say one suspect held a knife and demanded cash and the victim's vehicle keys.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene with the victims money and his vehicle, which is described as a grey, 2021 Honda Pilot SUV.

Police say the first suspect is described as a man, approximately 25 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a blue jacket with a white stripe across the chest, red pants and a black face mask. While the second suspect is described as a man, approximately 40 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a black jacket and grey pants and a white or grey "gaiter" style bandana.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.