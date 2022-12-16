Halifax police investigating after man with gunshot wound arrives at hospital

Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a Dartmouth, N.S., hospital Thursday evening.

Investigators with the Halifax Regional Police responded to the Dartmouth General Hospital shortly after 6:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, police say they found a 36-year-old man with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random incident.

No other details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

HOSPITAL ACCESS CONTROLLED

Brendan Elliott, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia Health, says "access control" was instituted at the Dartmouth General Hospital for a period of time Thursday night.

"Access control is a measure to protect the safety of patients, visitors and staff," said Elliott. "It does not mean patients will not be seen or allowed in, but access is controlled."

Elliott declined to provide any additional details, citing "safety reasons."