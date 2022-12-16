Halifax police investigating after man with gunshot wound arrives at hospital
Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a Dartmouth, N.S., hospital Thursday evening.
Investigators with the Halifax Regional Police responded to the Dartmouth General Hospital shortly after 6:40 p.m.
When officers arrived, police say they found a 36-year-old man with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random incident.
No other details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
HOSPITAL ACCESS CONTROLLED
Brendan Elliott, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia Health, says "access control" was instituted at the Dartmouth General Hospital for a period of time Thursday night.
"Access control is a measure to protect the safety of patients, visitors and staff," said Elliott. "It does not mean patients will not be seen or allowed in, but access is controlled."
Elliott declined to provide any additional details, citing "safety reasons."
-
Critics concerned Alberta's newly increased physician subsidy won’t help doctor shortageCritics say that an increased physician subsidy won’t be enough to help physicians in any meaningful way.
-
Drugs, guns and stolen passports seized after RCMP raid Wetaskiwin homeTwo Wetaskiwin residents face a series of firearms-related charges after Mounties completed a search of their home and found drugs, firearms, body armour and a pair of stolen passports.
-
Husband charged in death of wife in north EdmontonA 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
'We’re all human': Saskatoon Tribal Council assisting in drug charge diversion programThe Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is working with police to help divert illicit drug charges and keep early offenders out of the criminal justice system.
-
Football and faith: How 98-year-old Mindy Hurley stays young at heartKitchener’s Mindy Hurley has a unique Sunday ritual.
-
Calgary senior concerned she won't be able to afford mortgage come her renewalCalgary senior Brenda Willy is still living in the house she bought 36 years ago, but now she's worried she might have to sell.
-
Foundation makes whopping $1.3M donation to Camosun to support women in tradesThe Gwyn Morgan and Patricia Trottier Foundation has donated nearly $1.3 million to Camosun College to help women pursue a career in the trades.
-
Rotary Place ice rink set to reopen ahead of scheduleAt least one rink at Rotary Place will reopen earlier than anticipated after the City expedited installation of a temporary rental refrigeration system.
-
Charge laid in October 2020 homicide: policeWinnipeg police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with a homicide that occurred more than two years ago.