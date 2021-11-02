Halifax police investigating after pizza delivery driver was sprayed with sensory irritant, robbed: HRP

Police in Halifax are investigating a robbery that happened over the weekend in the city.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a robbery that happened at an apartment building on Montgomery Court.

Police say a man sprayed a pizza delivery driver with a sensory irritant, before stealing money and personal belongings from him.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, heavy set, approximately six-feet tall, with a lot of wrinkles on his forehead.

At the time of the incident, police say the man had a bandana-type neck mask over his face and was wearing a shirt and jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.