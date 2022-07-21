Halifax police investigating afternoon drug store robbery
Halifax police are investigating after a drug store was robbed in the city Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to the Shoppers Drug Mart on Almon Street around 3:15 p.m. They say men entered the store, stole merchandise and fled to a vehicle.
According to a release, officers found the vehicle nearby and tried to stop it, but the driver refused to pull over.
Officers did not try to pursue the vehicle “out of concerns for public safety.”
Police describe the first suspect as white, five-feet five-inches tall and wearing a black tank top. The second suspect is described as white and wearing a ball cap.
Police say the vehicle is described as a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Anyone with information about the robbery, or video from the area, is asked to call 902-490-5020 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Jan. 6 probe: Trump didn't want to say 'election is over'With the Capitol siege raging, U.S. President Donald Trump poured 'gasoline on the fire' by tweeting condemnation of Mike Pence's refusal to go along with his plan to stop the certification of Joe Biden's victory, former aides told the Jan. 6 investigating committee in a prime-time hearing Thursday night.
-
Airdrie mayor outraged over weekend overnight closures of urgent care centreThe mayor of Airdrie is furious after Alberta Health Services announced that the city's urgent care centre will be closed overnights during the next eight weekends between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
-
Sault mayoral candidates talk housing and transitWhile the municipal election is still a few months away, a pair of mayoral candidates in Sault Ste. Marie are getting a head start on their campaigns.
-
New $2.7-milllion Skybender ride opens in PlaylandComing off two of the worst seasons in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Playland is enticing visitors back with a flashy new ride.
-
B.C. heat wave: Residents warned to prepare for new stretch of hot summer weatherWhile it's not an extreme heat emergency like the one experienced last year, health authorities advise people to monitor themselves and check in on others, especially those most vulnerable.
-
Daycare in Lively hosts weekly farmers marketThe Walden Day Care Centre in Lively hosts a farmers markets every Thursday as a way to bring in money for new playground equipment at the centre.
-
Feds to freeze funding to national gymnastics organization after open letterThe federal government will freeze funding for Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes after more than 500 gymnasts signed an open letter alleging abuse the national organization failed to protect them from.
-
Vintage car group catching eyeballs along Innisfil's waterfrontCar enthusiasts in Innisfil are continuing to draw eyeballs along the town's waterfront as a summer tradition continues.
-
Fitbit for cows, automatic feed machines: How B.C. aims to be a leader in agritechThe province is investing up to $6.5 million over three years and Ottawa up to $10 million dollars over five to launch the B.C. Centre for Agritech Innovation this fall at Simon Fraser University's Surrey campus.