Halifax police investigating armed robbery at Bedford gas station

Police are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery early Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Needs Convenience Gas Bar on the Bedford Highway just before 1 a.m.

According to police, a suspect entered the store brandishing a knife and demanding cash. Police say the man fled with an unknown amount of money,

The matter remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect to contact them or Crime Stoppers.