Halifax police investigating collision involving transit bus and pedestrian


A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen in Halifax on July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A pedestrian was injured Wednesday night after being hit by a Halifax Transit bus.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Oxford Street and Chebucto Road. Halifax Regional Police said a female pedestrian sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Information on how the collision happened has yet to be released, but police say the matter is under investigation.

