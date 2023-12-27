Halifax police investigating collision involving transit bus and pedestrian
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jesse Huot
A pedestrian was injured Wednesday night after being hit by a Halifax Transit bus.
It happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Oxford Street and Chebucto Road. Halifax Regional Police said a female pedestrian sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
Information on how the collision happened has yet to be released, but police say the matter is under investigation.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
