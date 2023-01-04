Halifax police investigating suspicious fire
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
An investigation is ongoing after police say a suspicious fire happened in Halifax early Wednesday morning.
Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews responded to the fire on the exterior of a building in the 3300 block of Desmond Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the fire was extinguished and no injuries have been reported.
Investigators believed the fire had been intentionally set.
Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Senators goalie getting new 'Deadpool' maskWith Ryan Reynolds expressing serious interest in being a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators, one player is getting a head start on his arrival.
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to studentsA former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
-
Another Manitoba Tory, Myrna Driedger, says she will not seek re-electionAnother Manitoba Progressive Conservative has announced they will not seek re-election.
-
Suspended driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69Ontario Provincial Police in the French River area have charged a suspect from southern Ontario with speeding following an incident Jan. 2.
-
Youth, 12, facing charges after allegedly throwing objects at Dartmouth homesA 12-year-old is facing charges after allegedly throwing objects at homes in Dartmouth, N.S., overnight.
-
Saskatoon city councillor wants more funding for snow removalOne Saskatoon city councillor thinks it's time the city starts budgeting for annual residential snow removal.
-
Family members from Ottawa, GTA share $500,000 lottery prizeSix family members from Ottawa and the GTA are splitting a $500,000 lottery prize.
-
These were the worst 911 calls made in B.C. last yearB.C.'s emergency dispatch centre for 911 calls, E-Comm, has released it annual list of the top 10 most unnecessary calls made to 911 last year.
-
These are the top books borrowed from P.E.I. libraries in 2022With half a million items borrowed last year, it’s clear Prince Edward Island residents appreciate their public library system.