Halifax police investigating suspicious fire

An investigation is ongoing after police say a suspicious fire happened in Halifax early Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews responded to the fire on the exterior of a building in the 3300 block of Desmond Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the fire was extinguished and no injuries have been reported.

Investigators believed the fire had been intentionally set.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.