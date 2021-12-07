Halifax police investigating two robberies in less than 12 hours

Police are asking for the public’s help to solve two robberies that occurred in Halifax in less than 12 hours.

The first robbery took place Monday around 6:30 p.m. Officers say a man entered the Griffins Smoke Shop in on Windsor Street with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded cigarettes.

The suspect fled on foot with a number of cartons of cigarettes in a reusable shopping bag. Police say the cashier was not physically injured.

The suspect in that robbery is described as a white man, approximately five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and dark-colored eyes. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing light blue jeans, a red hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the sleeve, black gloves and a mask.

Officers were later called to the Irving gas station on Inglis Street around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police say a man, armed with a knife, demanded money, cigarettes and lottery tickets. He fled the area on foot with a reusable shopping bag.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect in that robbery is described as a white man, approximately 30 to 40 years old, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 170 lbs. with scruffy facial hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing black jogging pants with one leg tucked into a white sock, a green hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about these incidents, the identity of the suspects or video from the areas to contact police or Crime Stoppers.