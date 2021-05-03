Halifax police issue statement addressing ‘Freedom Rally’ held Saturday on Citadel Hill

Halifax police have issued a statement in response to questions from the public about a ‘Freedom Rally’ that was held Saturday in downtown Halifax.

“Halifax Regional Police emphasizes the importance of following the restrictions related to curbing the spread of COVID-19 and reminds everyone to make their own and others’ safety a priority during this extremely challenging time,” reads the police statement.

“With regards to the weekend demonstration, our officers worked with the organizers for days leading up to the event. That proactive work led to the prevention of a march, which had been originally planned to a different location. HRP officers were present throughout the event, used their best judgment to contain the event, averting a more widespread public safety challenge. Beyond that, we are unable to comment on the details of our tactics and specific steps we took. “

Halifax Regional Police issues statement in response to questions from members of the public about police response to the weekend “Freedom Rally” in Halifax. https://t.co/WgcmDEHZSx pic.twitter.com/WxumGGoAB3

A Facebook page for Saturday’s event titled ‘Freedom Rally and Walk for Truth and Choice’ says organizers encouraged participants to join for a ‘silent, loving, and empowering demonstration’ on Halifax’s Citadel Hill.

“Once again, we remind everyone that during this highly sensitive time, it will take action on everyone’s part to respond to the latest spike in the COVID-19 cases. We will continue to use all tools at our disposal as necessary as part of our response,” continued the police statement.

Police have not disclosed whether any fines were issued in connection with the rally.

Halifax Police issued 37 tickets at five different gatherings over the weekend, and remind the public that individuals, businesses and organizations that do not follow gathering limits, social distancing guidelines and self-isolation requirements, will now face fines of $2,000 for individuals and $7,500 for businesses and organizations.