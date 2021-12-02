Halifax police issue summary offence tickets for failing to follow Health Protection Act

Halifax Regional Police has issued two summary offence tickets for failing to comply with Health Protection Act regulations.

At about 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 26, police responded to a report of a large party in the 1000 block of Preston Street in Halifax. Officers say they watched as more than 60 people left the home.

A summary offence ticket was handed out to a 21-year-old man for violating the indoor gathering limit, which carries a fine of $2,422.

On Nov. 27, a woman was given a hefty fine at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport for refusing to comply with public health requirements for visitors entering Nova Scotia. Officers with the Aviation Security Unit issued a summary offence ticket for $2,422 to a 55-year-old woman for failing to comply with regulations under the Health Protection Act.