Halifax police lay charges for weapons and drug offences
Staff
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca
Halifax police have charged two men and three women with weapons and drug offences after conducting a search at a residence on Windmill Road in Dartmouth earlier this week.
Police say investigators from the drug unit and the "guns and gangs" unit seized a shotgun, ammunication, a conducted energy weapon, and cocaine at the home on Tuesday.
Two men, aged 29 and 59, and three women, aged 34, 37 and 41, were arrested and are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face the following charges:
- two counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- improper storage of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- four counts of possession of firearms and ammunition contrary to a court order
-
Saskatoon Police locate two missing childrenSaskatoon Police Service (SPS) says two children who were reported missing Saturday have been found safe.
-
Gold medal win for Sherwood Park athlete in track cyclingKelsey Mitchell, who is from Sherwood Park, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in North YorkA man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in North York Saturday night.
-
Bede's late field goal gives Argonauts 23-20 victory over StampedersBoris Bede kicked a 32-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Toronto Argonauts opened their season with a 23-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders Saturday.
-
Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown TorontoA woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.
-
'Don't drink and drive': Family of man killed by alleged impaired driver raising awarenessThe family of a Calgary man killed last summer while riding his bicycle is raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.
-
Monte Lake residents say wildfire flare ups continue to damage buildingsAs the White Rock Lake wildfire raced toward the community of Monte Lake, people grabbed what they could, jumped in their vehicles and got out of town.
-
Thunderstorm brings flash flooding in Campbell RiverRain was a welcome sight in B.C. Saturday, but for Campbell River residents, it might have been too much of a good thing.
-
Man seriously injured in Scarborough house fireA fire that broke out at a house in Scarborough Saturday evening sent one man to hospital in serious condition.