Halifax police lay charges for weapons and drug offences

Halifax police have charged two men and three women with weapons and drug offences after conducting a search at a residence on Windmill Road in Dartmouth earlier this week.

Police say investigators from the drug unit and the "guns and gangs" unit seized a shotgun, ammunication, a conducted energy weapon, and cocaine at the home on Tuesday.

Two men, aged 29 and 59, and three women, aged 34, 37 and 41, were arrested and are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face the following charges: