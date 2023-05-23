Halifax police lay charges in double stabbing

A man is facing charges in connection with a pair of stabbings in downtown Halifax early Monday morning.

Police say a man approached a group of people in the 1200 block of Barrington Street and stabbed two men he didn’t know.

Officers were called to the scene around 4:10 a.m. and arrested the suspect.

The two men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Austin Blake, 24, was due in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face charges of:

attempted murder

aggravated assault

assault causing bodily harm

possessio n of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

