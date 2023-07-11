Halifax police lay charges in relation to stabbing
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jesse Huot
A Halifax man is facing charges in relation to a stabbing on Monday.
In a news release Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing near Brunswick and Carmichael streets.
Police say they located a 24-year-old man who had been stabbed, and transported him to the hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
A short time later, police say they found and arrested 19-year-old Caleb Matthew Peters.
Peters is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday to face charges of:
- aggravated assault
- assault with a weapon
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
- obstruction
- fail to comply with a release order
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash west of downtown CalgaryA motorcyclist was killed west of downtown Calgary Thursday evening after a crash and a fall from an overpass to a road below.
-
Metro Vancouver seeing 'higher-than-usual' water consumption; residents urged to conserveMetro Vancouver is seeing “higher than usual” water consumption from residents due to the climbing temperatures, as the province warns of worsening drought conditions.
-
Death in northeast Edmonton deemed homicide, cause of death not releasedA suspicious death in northeast Edmonton earlier this week is a homicide, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Father of Ben Stelter to travel to United States after doctors find tumourThe family of Ben Stelter is dealing with another health challenge.
-
Alleged vigilantism on Deer Island 'done out of desperation,' says local MLAA local MLA says the alleged vigilantism on Deer Island was "done out of desperation."
-
Millennium Library safety changes, new taxicab MMIWG training: what happened at city council ThursdayNew training for taxicab drivers, safety improvements at the Millennium Library, and a call to end the city's pandemic working-from-home model – here is a look at some of the items city council tackled on Thursday.
-
Vancouver actors weigh in on Hollywood strikeLabour disputes in Hollywood are impacting the film and television the industry in Vancouver, according to local actors.
-
Stratford man charged after drugs, stolen police badge seizedA Stratford, Ont. man is facing several drug related offences after police executed search warrants at addresses in Stratford and Mitchell on Wednesday.
-
Hiker dies on after falling into canyon in Cypress Provincial ParkA man died after falling into a canyon while hiking in a popular provincial park on the North Shore Thursday, according to authorities.