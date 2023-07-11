Halifax police lay charges in relation to stabbing

A Halifax man is facing charges in relation to a stabbing on Monday.

In a news release Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing near Brunswick and Carmichael streets.

Police say they located a 24-year-old man who had been stabbed, and transported him to the hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, police say they found and arrested 19-year-old Caleb Matthew Peters.

Peters is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday to face charges of:

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

obstruction

fail to comply with a release order

