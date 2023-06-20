Halifax police lay firearm, drug trafficking charges after home searched
Police have laid charges against two people after a home was searched in Halifax on Monday.
Halifax Regional Police say members of the Guns and Gangs Unit, along with a Drug Unit and Emergency Response Team, searched a home in the 2500 block of Brunswick Street around 4:10 a.m. related to an ongoing investigation.
Police say they arrested a man and woman at the scene, and seized a loaded firearm, over capacity magazines, as well as cocaine and cash.
The suspects, a 57-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, are facing the following charges:
- possession of firearm obtained by commission of an offence
- possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition
- possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm or ammunition with no license
- possession of firearm knowing its possession if unauthorized
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- unsafe storage of a firearm contrary to regulations
- possession for the purpose of trafficking
They are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.