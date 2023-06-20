Halifax police lay firearm, drug trafficking charges after home searched

Police have laid charges against two people after a home was searched in Halifax on Monday.

Halifax Regional Police say members of the Guns and Gangs Unit, along with a Drug Unit and Emergency Response Team, searched a home in the 2500 block of Brunswick Street around 4:10 a.m. related to an ongoing investigation.

Police say they arrested a man and woman at the scene, and seized a loaded firearm, over capacity magazines, as well as cocaine and cash.

The suspects, a 57-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, are facing the following charges:

possession of firearm obtained by commission of an offence

possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition

possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm or ammunition with no license

possession of firearm knowing its possession if unauthorized

possession of a prohibited weapon

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm contrary to regulations

possession for the purpose of trafficking

They are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

