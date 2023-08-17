Halifax police lay first-degree murder charge tied to fatal stabbing in Spryfield
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Lyndsay Armstrong
Police in Halifax have laid a first-degree murder charge against 36-year-old Alexander Charles Howe for the stabbing death of a 32-year-old in Spryfield.
The alleged stabbing was reported to police at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday on Twin Oaks Road, where police found Adam Jerome Dempsey suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital where he later died.
Investigators do not believe the incident was random, and police said in a statement they are not seeking any additional suspects.
Howe was arrested Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face the first-degree murder charge.
Investigators continue to ask anyone with any information on Dempsey’s murder to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in ManitobaEvacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhoodEmergency crews responded to a call for a fire on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, Saturday morning.
-
Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country ThunderThousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100KA mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in KelownaAs flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book SaleThe event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-
-
Fatal collision claims one life near FormosaPolice in Bruce County are investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed one life near Formosa in the early morning hours of Saturday.
-
No new evacuation orders overnight, but thousands still displaced in B.C.'s OkanaganEvacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.