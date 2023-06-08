Halifax police lay two arson charges

Police in Halifax say they have charged a 41-year-old man following two arson incidents that took place in the city Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m. police responded to a report of a fire in the 5600 block of Spring Garden Road, where police found a planter and an advertising sign on fire.

Police say both blazes were quickly extinguished and a suspect was arrested a short time later.

Allan Robert Patrick is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face two counts of arson.

Allegations have not been proven in court.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated regional page.