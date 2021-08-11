iHeartRadio

Halifax police locate 21-year-old woman and her one-year-old-child

Halifax Regional Police say a 21-year-old woman and her one-year-old child who were reported missing early Wednesday have been found and they are safe.

In a release issued Wednesday, police said woman and her child were last seen on August 5 in Bedford. Both were reported missing Tuesday.

By 3 p.m., police has sent out a follow-up news release saying that both had been found.

