Halifax police locate missing 30-year-old man

Halifax Regional Police says a man who was reported missing has been found safe.

Police said Thursday morning that the 30-year-old man was last seen overnight in the area of Armshore Drive and Herring Cove Road.

Police, along with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and Ground Search and Rescue members, were searching the Armshore Drive area Thursday morning.

Police provided an update Thursday afternoon, stating that the man has been found safe.

No other details were released.