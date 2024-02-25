Halifax police look to recruit cadets for 2025 training program

The Halifax Regional Police force is looking to recruit police cadets for the upcoming 2025 cadet program.

Applications for the Halifax Regional Police Science Program close on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Sgt. Ray Turner and Const. Amy Edwards both completed the program in 2006 and 2007, respectively.

Edwards says they went through the same training that people would go through today.

Edwards, who’s been a police officer for 16 years, was born and raised in Dartmouth.

She’s worked on patrol, in the community and in schools. She says that, in this career, people aren’t stuck at a desk all day.

“You’re actually out there in the community,” says Edwards.

She chose to become a police officer because she says she wanted to support the community the way the community supported her.

Sgt. Turner says he grew up playing sports, and policing involves the same sort of teamwork.

“Every day is different. You don’t know what you’re going to get,” says Turner. “That’s right up my alley.”

He says he worked patrol, emergency response, training and other things.

If people want to apply for the program, according to the website, they must:

be at least 19 years of age by application deadline

be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident

have a high school diploma

have no criminal convictions for which a pardon has not been granted and have no criminal charges pending before the courts

possess a valid Class 5 Nova Scotia driver's license or equivalent with no restrictions (a Class 5 R license may be considered)

The website says that newcomers will have to produce a police clearance certificate from their country of origin that shows they have no criminal convictions.

