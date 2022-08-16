Halifax police looking for man involved in suspicious incident

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious incident involving a man and four youths.

Officers responded to a Saturday report of a man who approached four youths on a pathway in the area of Kearney Lake near Larry Uteck Boulevard.

According to police, the man asked the youths if they wanted to see his truck. When they ran away, the man, who was not known to the youths, followed them until they reached the street before turning around and walking back along the path. The youths left the area and told a trusted adult what happened. The adult subsequently reported the incident to the police.

Police say the man is described as white, between 30 and 40-years-old, with dark buzzed-cut hair and facial stubble. A press release from HRP also noted that the man was carrying a black backpack and wearing a red and black hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may be able to help identify the suspect, are asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.