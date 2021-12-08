Halifax police looking for suspect after three women sprayed with sensory irritant

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after three women were sprayed with a sensory irritant in separate assaults Tuesday night.

Around 5:15 p.m. police say a man approached a man and a woman in a parkade on Market Street, spraying a sensory irritant at the woman before fleeing on foot.

At 6:07 p.m. police responded to two additional incidents that had just occurred where a man had sprayed a woman with a sensory irritant.

One of the incidents took place in the area of Market and Sackville streets and the other occurred on Prince Street between Barrington and Grafton streets.

In both of those incidents, the man sprayed the sensory irritant at the woman as he walked past her.

Police say the suspect is not known to the victims. He is described as a white man, approximately five foot ten to six feet tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a black parka with beige fur around the hood, jeans and a dark coloured face mask. In the last two incidents, police say he appeared to be listening to loud music playing from his phone.

All three investigations are ongoing.