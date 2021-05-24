Halifax Police on Old Sambro Rd. after alleged stabbing

Police say they’re on scene at Old Sambro Rd. in Halifax, after a stabbing left one man with injuries.

One person is in custody, and Halifax Regional Police says it’s not looking for other suspects.

Just after 10 a.m., police say they were called to the 0-100 block of Old Sambro Rd. where they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a stab wound.

Police say a number of officers are still on scene, along with forensics and the K-9 unit.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.