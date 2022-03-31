Halifax police respond to weapons call in Spryfield
Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call in Spryfield early Thursday morning.
Police closed the 400 block of Herring Cove Road to pedestrian traffic as they investigated.
Video taken by CTV News showed several homes cordoned off by police tape.
Police said they believed there was no threat to the public.
No other information was released.
The investigation is in its early stages. Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.
Police say they are on scene of a weapons call, 400 block of Herring Cove Rd, Spryfield.
HRP have units guarding scene
Car believed to be part of the incident, was towed away from nearby corner https://t.co/tv9gO0yCyK word on any injuries.@CTVAtlantic @Move100Halifax pic.twitter.com/BYiQcWHgQE
This is a developing story and will be updated.
