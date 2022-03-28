Halifax police release identity of 20-year-old homicide victim
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
A man who was shot and killed in Halifax over the weekend has been identified as 20-year-old Keezondre Kentrez Smith.
Halifax Regional Police confirmed the man’s identity on Monday.
Police responded to a weapons call in the 1600 block of Hollis Street around 3:50 a.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police say an autopsy has been completed and Smith’s death has been ruled a homicide.
Investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random incident.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information about the case or video from the area is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.
