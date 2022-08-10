Halifax police release image of suspect in July shooting

Halifax Regional Police have released an image of a man suspected in a shooting in the city last month.

Police responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Argyle Street around 3:30 a.m. on July 10.

Police say a group of people got into a physical alteration and one man was shot. The 22-year-old was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect on Wednesday.

Police describe him as a Black man in his 20s. He is about five-foot-eight inches tall with a medium build and short black hair and facial hair.

The suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, jeans, red sneakers, and a grey shoulder bag at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police add residents may also contact the Halifax police Gun Violence Tip Line at 902-490-5151.