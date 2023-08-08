Halifax police release photos of multiple suspects in relation to June incident

Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple suspects following an incident that took place in downtown Halifax on June 25.

Officers were called to a disturbance in the area of Sackville and Argyle streets around 2 a.m.

Police say an altercation took place between two groups of people who were not known to each other.

“Two women and three men from one group assaulted a man and a woman from the other group and then fled the area on foot. The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” said Cst. John MacLeod, with the Halifax Regional Police, in a statement Tuesday.

Police have released two photos and descriptions of the suspects as the investigation continues.

The suspects are described as:

A woman in her 20s with blonde hair, wearing a black tank top, jeans and white sneakers.

A man in his 20s with reddish brown hair parted in the middle,wearing a dark shirt, jeans and red and black sneakers.

A woman in her 20s, wearing a blue hoodie, black shorts and white sneakers.

A man in his 20's with short black hair and a short beard, wearing a yellow hoodie, jeans and black and white sneakers.

A man in his 20's with short black hair, wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and black sneakers.

Police ask anyone with any information in relation to the incident or the identity of the suspects, or who has video from the area, to call them at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.