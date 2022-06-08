Halifax police release photos of suspect in convenience store robbery last month

Halifax Regional Police are releasing photos of a man suspected in a robbery at a convenience store in downtown Halifax last month.

Officers responded to the robbery at the Plaza Grocery Rite Stop on Albemarle Street around 7:20 p.m., on May 15.

Police say a man entered the convenience store, told the employee he had a gun and demanded cash.

The man then fled the area on foot with cigarettes and cash.

Police say the employee was not injured during the incident.

On Wednesday, police released two photos of the suspect. He is described as about five-foot-eight inches tall with a medium build. He also spoke with an Irish accent. During the incident, he wore a black paisley bandana, a black and yellow baseball hat, a brown hooded sweater, jeans and black and white sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery, or video from the area, to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.