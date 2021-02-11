Halifax Regional Police have released two men previously arrested in relation to the killing of Brandon Polegato.

Police say they made the arrests on Thursday afternoon – one in Halifax and the other in Dartmouth.

As of Friday, police say the two men have been released without charges.

Polegato was killed on Sunday evening in an apartment building on Washmill Lake Drive in Halifax.

Police had responded to a weapons call and found Polegato in the hallway where he died of gunshot wounds.

"The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has ruled Brandon’s death a homicide," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release. "Investigators believe that Brandon’s homicide was a not a random act."

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Polegato's murder to contact police. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or via the P3 Tips App.