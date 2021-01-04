Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect after a suspicious fire in Dartmouth, N.S., last fall.

Police say officers on patrol noticed an unoccupied vehicle on fire outside a Jackson Road residence the evening of Nov. 10.

The officers quickly extinguished the flames and the fire was deemed suspicious.

"Investigators are releasing a video of the suspect in the incident," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release. "The suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing and white sneakers."

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect, or who may have information on the incident, to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.