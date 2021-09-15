Halifax police release video of suspect in drive-thru assault
Police in Halifax are asking the public to help identify a suspect involved in an assault with a weapon in a McDonald’s drive-thru last week.
Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 8, officers responded to a report of an assault in progress at the McDonald’s drive-thru located at 331 Herring Cove Road.
According to police, the suspect approached a man, who was inside his vehicle at the time of the assault, and struck him with what was described as a metal object. Police say the suspect then fled the area in a vehicle.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police describe the suspect as a white man, approximately 25 to 35-years-old, with a thin build, approximately 5’8” tall and short dark hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey t-shirt, sunglasses, mask and light coloured hat and pants. It is believed that the suspect left in a dark coloured Ford Fusion.
The one-second-long video shared by police shows the suspect approaching the driver’s side vehicle of what appears to be a black truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
-
Ridings across the region report significant jump in early voter turnoutMany local ridings report an increase in early voter turnout.
-
Police want to speak to woman with stroller who narrowly escaped Yaletown collisionInvestigators are looking for a woman who was nearly hit by an out-of-control driver while pushing a stroller in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood last week.
-
'It broke me': Halifax homeless evicted from Dartmouth hotelAdvocates in Halifax are once again calling on officials to do more to address the homelessness issue in the municipality, after four people staying at a Dartmouth hotel were asked to leave with less than a days notice.
-
Kingston man facing 21 charges following stabbing in Kingston's north end, police sayOn Sept. 10, police say a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the area of 110 Compton Street in Kingston's north end.
-
Patience wearing thin: Anger aimed at anti-vaccine movement growsYou don’t need to search far on social media to see the continued ‘Us vs. Them’ mentality when it comes to the choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Fully vaccinated Sask. senior fights for life, arthritis drug thought to have reduced COVID-19 vaccine efficacyA fully-vaccinated Saskatoon senior is fighting for her life after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Fatal house fire on northwest Manitoba First Nation now a homicide: RCMPRCMP are investigating the deaths of two people in a house fire in northwest Manitoba as a homicide.
-
Sask. reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases for 4th day in a row; passes 4,000 active casesThe Saskatchewan government confirmed 475 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the fourth day in row the province has added more than 400 cases.
-
New guidelines released for Windsor-Essex residents to consider before gamblingWith local casinos reopened and online betting easier than ever, there are concerns that problem gambling could be on the upswing.