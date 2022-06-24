Halifax police search for driver after 14-year-old cyclist struck by vehicle

Halifax Regional Police are searching for a driver after they say a teenage cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision Thursday.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist in the 1400 block of Oxford Street in Halifax.

Police say the driver stopped briefly before leaving the area.

The 14-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital for what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the driver of the vehicle as a white man in his 50s. He had scar on the side of his neck.

The vehicle is described as a blue Mazda, or a Subaru, with British Columbia licence plates.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.