Halifax police search for driver after 14-year-old cyclist struck by vehicle
Halifax Regional Police are searching for a driver after they say a teenage cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision Thursday.
Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist in the 1400 block of Oxford Street in Halifax.
Police say the driver stopped briefly before leaving the area.
The 14-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital for what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.
Police describe the driver of the vehicle as a white man in his 50s. He had scar on the side of his neck.
The vehicle is described as a blue Mazda, or a Subaru, with British Columbia licence plates.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
