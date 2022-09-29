Halifax police search for suspect after Walmart employee allegedly assaulted during robbery

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a robbery where an employee was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart earlier this week.

Police responded to a robbery at the Walmart located at 220 Chain Lake Drive at approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a man entered the store, stole merchandise, and allegedly assaulted an employee when they approached him.

Police say he then fled the area on foot with a woman who he was with during the incident.

The employee did not require treatment for their injuries.

The suspect is described as white, in his 30s, about six-foot-one and 180 pounds.

Police say he was wearing a grey and black sweatshirt with Calvin Klein written on the front, black sweatpants with Calvin Klein written on the left leg, a burgundy baseball cap, a blue face mask and tan boots during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.