Halifax police search for suspect following robbery at convenience store

Halifax Regional Police is searching for a suspect following a robbery at a Halifax convenience store Tuesday morning.

Police received a report of a robbery at the Needs convenience store located at 33 Herring Cove Road around 1:45 a.m.

According to police, a man entered the store, produced a weapon, and demanded money. He then fled the store on foot with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 32-years-old, five-foot-seven, with a thin build and light brown hair in a ponytail.

Police say he was wearing a grey t-shirt, blue pants, black shoes and a blue medical mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).