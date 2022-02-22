Halifax police search for suspect following robbery at Dartmouth Sobeys

Halifax Regional Police is searching for a man following a robbery at Dartmouth, N.S., grocery store over the weekend.

At approximately 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a robbery at the Sobeys store located at 210 Wyse Road.

According to police, a man entered the store and demanded money from the cashier, before fleeing the area on-foot with a quantity of cash.

No one was injured.

The man is described as white, approximately six-foot-two-inches tall, with light coloured facial hair. He was wearing a black two-toned hooded jacket at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video of the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).