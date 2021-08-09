Halifax police search for suspect following robbery at Halifax gas station

Halifax Regional Police is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened in Halifax on Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a robbery at the Irving Circle K located at 5450 Inglis St.

Police say a man entered the store, produced a knife and demanded money from the clerk, before leaving the scene on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of money.

The employee was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, approximately 20 to 30 years old, with short, curly brown hair. Police say he was wearing a black hat with an Atlanta Falcons NFL logo, a face mask, sunglasses, a hoodie, thick black leather gloves, dark grey sweat pants and black shoes. He was also carrying a white bag with a colourful pattern.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video from the area, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.