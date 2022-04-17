Halifax police search for suspect in gas station armed robbery

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole cigarettes and cash from a gas station in Halifax, said police.

Around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the Bayers Road Petro Canada at 7015 Bayers Rd. for what was reported as an armed robbery.

When they got there, officers learned the woman had entered the store, and told the clerk she had a weapon and demanded cash and cigarettes.

Police say no firearm was shown and it’s not known if she actually had one.

They say the woman stole a quantity of cash and cigarettes before fleeing as a passenger in a maroon Ford Fusion taxi, which she arrived in.

Police describe the suspect as a white woman between the ages of 24 and 29-years-old, wearing a blue medical mask, latex gloves, a grey knitted cap, and a jacket with the hood up.

There may have been a customer who entered the store just before the suspect left, said police, who may have witnessed the later stages of the event unknowingly.

Police are asking anyone with information relating to this matter to contact them.