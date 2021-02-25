Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a property damage investigation.

On Feb. 12, police received reports of a damaged vehicle in the 800 block of Herring Cove Road in Halifax, N.S. Police say a man damaged the vehicle with a bat and then left the area in a vehicle.

Police describe the suspect as a man, approximately 5'10'', with a thin build and dark facial hair. He was said to be wearing light coloured pants, a hooded sweater, a winter jacket and a hat at the time of the incident.

Halifax police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or who may recognize the suspect, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.