Halifax police searching for badge stolen from off-duty officer
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Allan April
Halifax Regional Police are asking the public for help in locating a stolen badge.
Police say an off-duty officer reported that their badge was stolen sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Police say the badge was stolen from the 3000 block of Connaught Avenue.
Anyone with information or who is in possession of the badge is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
