Halifax police searching for man, woman involved in robbery at knifepoint

Police are investigating a robbery at knifepoint that occurred early Saturday morning in downtown Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Sept. 18, officers responded to a robbery in the area of Spring Garden Road and Brunswick Street.

According to police, a man and woman approached another man, demanded money and attempted to take his property.

Police say the woman assaulted the victim with a knife and the pair fled with a quantity of cash. The victim was taken to hospital with what were believed to non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the female suspect as white, in her twenties, with long straight dark hair and a medium build. The male suspect is described as white, mid to late 40s, approximately five-foot-five-inches tall, with a beard.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident or video from the area is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.