Halifax police searching for suspect in Thursday evening robbery in Dartmouth
CTV News Atlantic Current Affairs Producer
Bill Dicks
Police in Halifax responded to a robbery in-progress at the Triple N Convenience & Kitchen located at 187 Windmill Road in Dartmouth on Thursday.
At about 6:35 p.m., a man entered the store, demanded cash, and then fled on foot empty-handed.
Police describe the suspect as a Black man, approximately five-foot-six-inches tall, with a slim build.
They say the suspect was wearing a light green hooded jacket, black pants and white and black sneakers.
